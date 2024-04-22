CFB analyst Gerry Hamilton says Texas has five starting receivers

In what will likely come as a surprise to those expecting a falloff at wide receiver, Texas head coach Steve Sarkisian might have more starter quality receivers than starting spots.

On Texas Football’s Gerry Hamilton discussed the depth of the Texas wide receiver room.

“Here’s the biggest compliment I can give the wide receivers this year. (Offensive line coach) Kyle Flood says he’s got seven starters, essentially seven players who are good enough to start for him. I think Texas has five guys that are good enough to be starting receivers. … Everybody better put in work this summer because Ryan Wingo’s a special talent. And he’s still young, and it’s a hard scheme to pick up for a wide receiver, but watch out.”

Hamilton also discussed the emergence of wide receiver DeAndre Moore who has gone from darkhorse starter candidate to a potential favorite to start at receiver. Moore and freshman five-star Ryan Wingo have impressed in the spring. They proved to be standout players in the Orange-White game.

Fellow receivers Isaiah Bond, Johntay Cook and Matthew Golden looked like starter caliber players in the game as well while Silas Bolden is set to join the group this offseason.

Exiting the spring, the Texas receiver room inspires perhaps as much offseason confidence as any past Longhorns receiver corps in recent memory. The performance by this group was more impressive than the 2023 receiving corps’ spring showing. The 2023 unit could send two receivers to the first two rounds of the upcoming NFL draft.

Texas loses three elite talents in Xavier Worthy, Adonai Mitchell and tight end Ja’Tavion Sanders. Somehow the receiver room doesn’t seem to be hurting from the high volume of talent it lost.

Many viewed the wide receiver room as a question mark for Texas this offseason. The question now is how Texas will get all its starter quality players on the field.

Story originally appeared on Longhorns Wire