CFB Analyst explains why Alabama is on upset alert vs. Texas A&M

Alabama hits the road for a Week 6 SEC West matchup against Texas A&M. A contest that has been heating up over the years now results in a mid-season meeting that could determine which program represents the West in the conference championship game in December.

Both teams lost their Week 2, non-conference games. The Tide fell at home to Texas, while the Aggies lost to Miami on the road. Both have bounced back greatly.

Nick Saban’s squad still has College Football Playoff hopes despite the loss, but Jimbo Fisher’s team will do anything they can to stomp out those hopes and make a case to the committee that they belong in the conversation.

Ahead of the matchup, ESPN college football analyst Desmond Howard explained why he has Alabama on upset watch against Texas A&M.

“The Aggies could’ve won last year in Tuscaloosa,” said Howard. “And don’t forget, that’s a game that Bryce Young did not play, and Jalen Milroe was the quarterback for Alabama.”

Howard also went on to talk about how the environment will play a factor, as Kyle Field is one of the most hostile environments in the sport.

