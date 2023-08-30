CFB analyst explains why Alabama is a College Football Playoff contender

Alabama football’s quest to return to the College Football Playoff begins with a Week 1 matchup against Middle Tennessee. The Crimson Tide, ranked No. 4, will have to consistently win and do so convincingly in order to persuade the playoff committee that they belong.

CBS Sports’ Barrett Sallee named a handful of contenders to reach the playoffs this season and included Alabama with some thoughtful analysis.

“The fourth-ranked Crimson Tide have a problem at quarterback as coach Nick Saban has been unable to settle on Tyler Buchner, Jalen Milroe or Ty Simpson. Make no mistake, it’s a big issue. If Saban figures it out, though, Alabama will be set up for a run to the CFP. The running game should be stout, especially with a slight change in philosophy that will put more emphasis on the ground game. If that happens, the defense won’t have as much pressure on its shoulders and should be able to keep opponents at bay. Plus, its two biggest games — Texas and LSU — are inside the friendly confines of Bryant-Denny Stadium.”

Sallee commends the strong Crimson Tide defense but points out the many lingering questions regarding the offense, especially the quarterback position.

It will be difficult for Alabama to run the table, as Nick Saban has only been able to do so twice in his time in Tuscaloosa.

Story originally appeared on Roll Tide Wire