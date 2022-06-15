CFB analyst breaks down why Alabama’s WR room is one of the best in the nation

Alabama football has produced great players at all positions, many go on to have successful professional careers in the NFL. The wide receivers have consistently been one of the main points of focus for the Crimson Tide offense in recent seasons.

Heading into the 2022 season, it originally appeared as if Alabama’s trend of having one of the strong receiving units was going to end. However, that’s not likely going to be the case.

Losing Jameson Williams, John Metchie III and Slade bolden to the 2022 NFL draft left only a few receivers with experience on the roster. This is where the transfer portal comes in handy.

Head coach Nick Saban managed to bring in two highly-talented receivers in the nation via the transfer portal: Georgia‘s Jermaine Burton and Louisville’s Tyler Harrell.

Chip Patterson of CBS Sports recently revealed his top-five wide receiving units from across the nation and Alabama makes an appearance at No. 4, behind only Ohio State, USC and Maryland.

“Like USC, Alabama has boosted its ranking through the transfer portal with instant impact additions,” writes Patterson. “The Crimson Tide saw multiple pass catchers leave the program after 2021 but the example of Jameson Williams has shown what can happen when you transfer in for even just one season with Bryce Young and the Alabama offense. Now not everyone is going to be an All-American and top-12 NFL Draft pick like Williams, but Jermaine Burton’s decision to transfer from [Georgia] and Tyler Harrell’s move from Louisville both come with similar expectations of being a valued contributor in the Tide’s passing attack this fall. Alabama does still have some competition for those newcomers even after an exodus to the draft and the portal, most notably sophomore Ja’Corey Brooks — a key to the passing attack when injuries mounted late in 2021 — and JoJo Earle, an All-SEC Freshman Team selection as a return specialist with game-breaking speed.”

Roll Tide Wire will continue to cover the Crimson Tide throughout the remainder of the 2022 offseason.

Story continues

List

5 Alabama players fans are sleeping on this offseason

List

5 teams that could put Alabama on upset watch in 2022

Contact/Follow us @RollTideWire on Twitter, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Alabama news, notes and opinion. You can also follow AJ Spurr on Twitter @SpurrFM.

Let us know your thoughts, comment on this story below. Join the conversation today!