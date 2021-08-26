CFB Against the Spread: Week 0









Note: ATL is my Adjusted Thor Line. All other lines courtesy of PointsBet. Lines are from the perspective of the home team.

Day Away Home PB Line ATL 8/28 UConn Huskies Fresno State Bulldogs -27.5 -24.2 8/28 Hawaii Rainbow Warriors UCLA Bruins -17 -20.6 8/28 UTEP Miners New Mexico State Aggies +10 +7.8 8/28 Nebraska Cornhuskers Illinois Fighting Illini +6.5 +5.5

UCLA Bruins (-17) vs. Hawaii Rainbow Warriors

ATL: UCLA -20.4

I’m bullish on the Bruins heading into Year 4 of the Chip Kelly regime. I bet UCLA's win total of OVER 7 earlier this summer. SP+ and Kenny White project the Bruins to finish with 7.5 and 7.3 wins, respectively. This of course would be a big jump for Chip’s crew, which has gone 10-21 over his three seasons.

UCLA was quietly dangerous last season. The Bruins finished 3-4, but all four losses came by six points or less (15 combined points). That included a 38-35 loss at Oregon, and a 43-38 near-miss at home against USC. UCLA would have finished with a winning record, but a 2-point conversion attempt came up a yard short in the finale, a 48-47 2OT loss to Stanford.

Basically everybody returns from that team. A top-25 SP+ offense last year has the potential to make a move up into the top-15 this season. I can say that with confidence now that QB Dorian Thompson-Robinson is officially all-systems go for the season.

The Bruins scored 34-plus points in five of seven games last year. They won't have a problem hanging over 40 on this stinky Hawaii defense. The Achilles heel of last year’s UCLA team, their own defense, is going to be better with 10 starters returning and multiple immediate-impact transfers imported.

While I think UCLA’s defense will be better than last year’s unit, I don’t know by how much. And degrees matter here, based on how bad things were last year and with QB Chevan Cordeiro and RB Calvin Turner coming to town. UCLA’s defense finished No. 125 in rushing success rate and No. 122 in marginal efficiency (but No. 11 in preventing explosive runs) in 2020.

I’m not sure if Cordeiro will ever turn into anything more than a quick-hit passer, but he was a revelation as a runner in Hawaii’s Run’N’Go offense. The Rainbow Warriors lost Go-Go architect (WR coach) Brennan Marion to Pittsburgh over the offseason, but still intend to line up two running backs alongside Cordeiro. Turner is a killer in the short passing game.

While Hawaii will have success running, I have a tough time believing they’ll have a ton of success through the air outside of the manufactured extended hand-offs. The Warriors finished No. 97 in passing success rate last year and not only lost aforementioned WR coach Brennan Marion, but his brightest pupil Rico Bussey Jr. is now a Pittsburgh Steeler (last year’s WR3 Melquise Stovall, meanwhile, followed Marion to Pitt).

And while Hawaii does have all 11 starters back on defense, and while they are entering Year 2 under Todd Graham, it’s a unit that finished an abysmal No. 112 SP+ last season. In composition, it was similar to UCLA’s, just 30 slots slower overall, with a decent pass defense and an abomination of a run defense. Hawaii ranked No. 105 in rushing success rate and No. 106 in rushing marginal efficiency (but notably didn’t have UCLA’s knack for preventing long runs -- a bugaboo it's gonna lit up for on Saturday if it hasn't been cleaned up).

Last year, Hawaii didn’t play an opponent of UCLA’s caliber. Hawaii went 10-5 in 2019, Nick Rolovich’s last season. That season, Hawaii played four top-40 SP+ opponents, one at home (Air Force) and three on the road (Washington and Boise State twice). Hawaii went 0-4 in those games, outscored by an average 28.75 ppg. The Rainbow Warriors were 10-1 against the rest of their schedule (all ranked No. 56 SP+ or lower).

Hawaii historically suffers stepping-up in competition. And it’s very likely that this Hawaii team (No. 102 SP+ in 2020) will not be as good as Rolo’s 2019 outfit (which was No. 69 SP+).

My adjusted line of UCLA -20.4 says we’re getting a field goal of value on the line. With LSU on deck, some are wondering if Chip will try to get this game over as quickly as possible if he has a lead to turn the page. Thing is, running the ball is attacking the exposed underbelly of the Hawaii defense. Kelly is going to run tempo, no matter what (No. 9 adjusted pace last season). And since he enters the season on one of the nation's hottest seats, and since his team blew multiple multi-TD leads in the second half last year, I doubt Kelly will lay off the gas if his team is up by double-digits.

UTEP Miners (-10) at New Mexico State Aggies

ATL: UTEP -7.8

Between the last year of the Sean Klinger era and the first two of the Dana Dimel era (2017-2019), the Miners went 2-34. Last season, a mini-breakthrough in Dimel’s third year, 3-5.

Granted, two of those wins were over FCS teams. But the third was a 25-point road victory at ULM as 9.5-point underdogs. UTEP was of course blasted by Texas. But in its other four losses, all CUSA road games, the Miners only lost by double-digits just once. More than four just twice.

The progress went under the radar everywhere except the window, where the Miners went 5-3 ATS. This Week 0 matchup against New Mexico State seems like a good opportunity to ride the wave of momentum over from last year.

UTEP welcomes back 19 starters. The Miners are darkhorse bowl contenders. Dimel has a promising young starting QB in Gavin Hardison, RB Deion Hankins averaged 86 rushing YPG last year and looks like a breakout star candidate, and the receiving corps is one of the best in the conference. The back-half of UTEP's defense remains a work-in-progress, but the front is stout.

New Mexico State could be a disaster this year. The Aggies opted out of the 2020 fall season but played two games in the spring, getting blown out 43-17 by Tarleton State and sneaking by Dixie State 36-29.

Only three starters return from the 2019 team that went 2-10. NMSU HC Doug Martin told the media earlier this week that “competition will continue until kickoff” for playing time. Usually, that’s a cliche. In Martin’s case, he may still be learning players’ names.

NMSU added 40 new players to the roster this summer -- freshman or transfers -- and 14 of them are listed on the Week 0 two-deep. The only relative strength we can point to of this NMSU roster heading into the season is offensive line. Sage Doxtater was drafted by the CFL in 2021 and looks like the roster's most promising player.

But from all available evidence, NMSU will be FCS-quality in 2021, and UTEP just might have a surprising bowl run in them. My numbers say we're paying a bit of a tax, here. I don't see it that way. It might take the numbers a few weeks to catch up to how frisky UTEP is, and how terrible New Mexico State could be.

2021: 0-0

Lifetime (2014-Present): 610-540-17 (53.0%) ATS

