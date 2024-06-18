CF: Milan could offload 10 players who would cost club almost €19m in 2024-25

There are 10 players on the books at Milan which they could offload and avoid having to shell out almost €19m across the next season.

As reported by Calcio e Finanza (via Francesco Nasato), Milan have a host of returning loanees or fringe players that they may want to shift off of the books during the summer transfer window to avoid having to pay their wages during the 2024/25 season.

The biggest names on the list are the likes of Divock Origi, Alexis Saelemaekers and Tommaso Pobega. The ten names in question are: Origi, Saelemaekers, Pobega, Fode Ballo-Toure, Marko Lazetic, Marco Pellegrino, Daniel Maldini, Lorenzo Colombo, Luka Romero and Devis Vasquez.

It seems unlikely that Milan will sell all of these players, but if they did so, it would shave €18,943,866 off of the wage bill for next season. That is factoring in the amortisation of their contracts, their net salaries, and then coming up with an overall cost.

Players such as Origi, Ballo-Toure and Saelemaekers appear to have no future at all with the first team and will almost certainly be sold, but others like Marco Pellegrino and Luka Romero could be given a fresh chance to impress, be that with the first team or the U23s in Serie C.