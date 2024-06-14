CF: FS Sistemi Urbani to help in Program Agreement process for Milan’s new stadium

AC Milan are currently in the Program Agreement phase of their mission to build a new stadium, and FS Sistemi Urbani have pledged to help with the process.

As Calcio e Finanza report, FS Sistemi Urbani are the first partner in the Program Agreement for the construction of the new Milan stadium in the San Francesco area of the San Donato region, in the south-east of the city.

In recent days, the leading company of the Urban Railway Hub responded positively to the invitation that the Mayor had addressed, around mid-April, to the Lombardy Region, the Metropolitan City of Milan, to various companies of the FS Italiane Group and to Sportlifecity, a subsidiary owned by Milan.

San Donato Mayor Francesco Squeri said: “We welcome this first participation at the Program Agreement table. We hope to soon receive the responses from the other parties interviewed in order to enter into the merits of the project, defining the design, economic and operational commitments for the overall development of the urban intervention which must represent an opportunity for our city and for the entire south of Milan.”

In recent days, meanwhile, the reclamation of the San Francesco area has begun, the one on which the stadium should be built. The first works concern cutting the grass, removing waste and installing a fence.

This also involves reclamation and cleaning of the roads leading to the construction site, and it is an operation that should last approximately three weeks and is of course necessary before any ground can be broken.

As is known, Milan is planning to build a new stadium with 70,000 spectators, which they will move to from San Siro and which could represent a boost in terms of revenues. The structure will have two tier, with up to 10,000 premium seats.