Ceyair Wright embodies USC’s lost and failed 2023 season

USC cornerback Ceyair Wright hasn’t played for USC since the Trojans’ Oct. 14 loss to Notre Dame. He hasn’t been spotted at practice in recent weeks either. Asked to provide an update on Wright after practice earlier this week, USC head coach Lincoln Riley said: “He’s not with us right now, and that’s all that I can say about it.”

His bigger claim to fame than football, though, is acting. Wright played a starring role in “Space Jam: A New Legacy” as Darius James. He has also appeared on the ABC comedy “Grown-ish.”

Off the field, he has more than 68,000 social media followers. During his senior year at Loyola High School, he was the focus of a “Dual Threat” documentary produced by Overtime.

On the field this season, Wright has three pass breakups, a tackle for loss and 11 total tackles in 2023.

Last year, Wright started 11 games for the Trojans, but lost his starting job at the end of the season.

Wright entered the season as USC’s most experienced returning cornerback after playing nearly 650 total snaps last season, including 592 defensive snaps.

Wright having Hollywood billing but very few results on the field matches USC’s “all sizzle, no steak” identity this season under Lincoln Riley and Alex Grinch.

Let’s see what the future holds for Wright, whether it’s on the football field or on the screen with his acting chops.

Lincoln Riley said cornerback Ceyair Wright is not with the program right now. He didn’t expound on the reasons. Wright was highly-touted in fall camp as one of the most improved players on the #USC roster, but his role diminished as the season went along. — Ryan Young (@RyanYoungRivals) November 15, 2023

Visit our friends at Fighting Irish Wire, Buffaloes Wire, and Ducks Wire.

Story originally appeared on Trojans Wire