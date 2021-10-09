Ceyair Wright describes playing LeBron's son on Space Jam 2 on Pac-12 Tailgate

Reuters

Police in northern Mexico discovered more than 600 Central American migrants hiding in three long cargo trucks headed to the United States late on Thursday, in one of the biggest round-ups of U.S.-bound migrants by Mexican authorities in years. Video released by police showed officers prying off a lock from a truck's rear door and opening it only to find migrants in heavy coats and hoods huddled close together on the floor, nearly all of them wearing face masks. Almost 200 of the 652 migrants found in the non-descript white refrigerated trucks were unaccompanied children and teens, the police said in a statement.