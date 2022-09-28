Cethan Carter out for Thursday’s game against Bengals

The Dolphins have not issued their final injury report for Thursday’s game against the Bengals. But because the team moved up its travel schedule to avoid Hurricane Ian, the team has issued one game status.

Miami announced tight end Cethan Carter (concussion) is not traveling with the team to Cincinnati and is out.

Carter would not have participated in practice on Monday or Tuesday, according to the Dolphins’ injury reports. He has not practiced since Week One, suffering the concussion in the season-opening victory over the Patriots.

Carter Carter spent his first four seasons with the Bengals before signing with the Dolphins as a free agent in 2021. While he’s mainly played special teams in his career, he’s caught nine cases for 82 yards with a touchdown.

The rest of Miami’s game statuses — including one for quarterback Tua Tagovailoa — are due later on Wednesday.

