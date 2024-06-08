Cesc Fabregas wants Alexis Sanchez at Como

Newly promoted Serie A side Como are interested in the possibility of signing Alexis Sanchez this summer.

The Chilean’s current deal at Inter runs out at the end of the season and he will then be a free agent, with the Nerazzurri not looking to sign him on a new deal.

La Gazzetta dello Sport today report about the situation of the forward, who has drawn interest from Como and the club’s new manager – Cesc Fabregas, wants the player. Fabregas and Sanchez were teammates during their time at Barcelona and the Spaniard wants to be reunited.

It is mentioned that the fact that Sanchez has a house in Italy could play a role in keeping him in the country. Como aren’t the only club interested though, as Parma seem to have moved for him and they are also looking at his signature.

Sanchez currently earns a wage that is beyond what Como can pay but he would have to adjust his demands, if he wants the move.

Kaustubh Pandey I GIFN