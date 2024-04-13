Cesc Fabregas has eyes on Premier League management after Arsenal coaching spell
Cesc Fabregas has set his sights on managing in the Premier League one day.
The former Arsenal and Chelsea midfielder retired in the summer and is currently working as a first-team coach at Serie B side Como.
Fabregas is determined to make it as a coach and last season he spent time at Arsenal doing some sessions with the club’s Under-18 manager, Jack Wilshere.
That got Gunners fans excited about the prospect of Fabregas returning to the club as part of the coaching staff, but he is keen to become a No1.
“You never know how the future will go, but I want to be a main coach,” Fabregas told Standard Sport.
“I am doing my own way at the moment. 100 per cent my ambition one day is to coach a top club in the Premier League, the Champions League.
“But you need to respect the right steps. I feel I am ready to be a first-team coach already so I don’t really want to go into these types of little coaching on the side or being an assistant.
“I have very clear things in my mind that I just want to be a main coach, a first-team coach, and that’s why I will do my own way until I am ready to jump onto a big train.
“But for now, there is a long way to go. I am just getting started. I feel privileged for the opportunity Como has given me and I am very happy here.”