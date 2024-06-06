Cesc Fabregas deals Manchester United huge blow in race for his ex-teammate Youssouf Fofana



Former Premier League midfielder Cesc Fabregas has strongly hinted that his former teammate at AS Monaco, Youssouf Fofana, is unlikely to join Manchester United and could be heading to another club instead.

Fofana is a long-term United target and with the middle of the park an area of the pitch the Red Devils are keen on strengthening in the upcoming summer transfer window, a swoop for the Frenchman has been mooted.

It’s looking increasingly likely that Casemiro will depart Old Trafford even as he continues to be strongly linked with a switch to the Saudi Pro League.

If the Brazilian leaves, he’ll almost certainly need to be replaced and this is where Fofana comes in. In addition to being very strong and physical, Fofana is more technically clean and assured in comparison to the five-time Champions League winner.

Fofana is also younger and more mobile. An added advantage is that the 25-year-old is an excellent ball-carrier, which is an attribute United have been sorely lacking within their ranks.

The AS Monaco man recently admitted that he has an agreement in place with his current employers to facilitate a move for him if an offer were to be made this summer.

United are not the only team eyeing him. Arsenal have also been credited with an interest.

However, according to Fabregas who shared a dressing room with Fofana during his time at Stade Louis II, he never heard anything about a potential move to United.

Fabregas stated that Serie A giants AC Milan could be a more realistic alternative for Fofana.

The former Arsenal, Barcelona and Chelsea man remarked on BBC’s Planet Premier League podcast (via The Standard), “I know him, I played with him.”

“Funnily enough I never heard about Man United, I heard that he was going to AC Milan because [manager, Paulo] Fonseca probably is going to go there from France and they know each other, so let’s see where he goes.”

“But he’s a very dynamic and strong player, good on the ball, a modern type of player, aggressive, can jump, he’s box to box.”

Fabregas added, “I really like Fofana and I think he fits very well with the Premier League style.”

Fofana is currently with the France squad as they step up their preparations for Euro 2024.







