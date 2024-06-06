Cesc Fabregas claims Manchester United-linked midfielder will join Italian giants

Cesc Fabregas says Youssouf Fofana would thrive in the Premier League, but he ‘has heard’ the AS Monaco midfielder will join another club amid interest from Arsenal and Manchester United.

It is understood that the two Premier League clubs have expressed interest in signing Fofana, who is expected to leave Monaco this summer.

Fofana, who enters the final year of his contract at the Ligue 1 club, has made 175 appearances for Monaco since his €15million switch from Strasbourg in 2020.

The 25-year-old will be travelling to Germany as part of Didier Deschamps’ France squad for the European Championships later this month.

Fabregas is a fan of Fofana after playing with him towards the end of his career, but former Spain international doesn’t think Arsenal nor United will be successful in their pursuit to sign the France international.

Instead, Fofana is likely to join Serie A giants AC Milan.

“I know him, I played with him,” Fabregas said on the BBC’s Planet Premier League podcast.

“Funnily enough I never heard about Man United, I heard that he was going to AC Milan because [Paulo] Fonseca probably is going to go there from France and they know each other, so let’s see where he goes.

“But he’s a very dynamic and strong player, good on the ball, a modern type of player, aggressive, can jump, he’s box to box. I really like Fofana and I think he fits very well with the Premier League style.”

United’s priority when the transfer window opens will be selling players. That way, our transfer kitty will increase and targets can be acquired.

That said, it remains to be seen if agents and their clients are willing to wait for United.

Fofana not against Monaco stay

At a recent press conference, Fofana admitted there has been talks with Monaco over his future.

“I have spoken about it with the hierarchy, it isn’t a secret,” Fofana told a press conference, as quoted by The Metro. “We had exchanges and they agreed to accompany me in this new stage.

“If [a move] doesn’t happen, I still have a year left and I will be happy to stay. We were in agreement that we would accompany each other in this process in which everyone should be a winner, be it me or the club.”

