CESARINI, RENZOTTI, SORELLI AND ZANINI PROMOTED TO THE FIRST TEAM

AC Milan is proud to announce that Nadine Sorelli, Monica Renzotti, Erin Cesarini and Paola Zanini from the Women's Primavera side have signed their first professional contracts and will now join the Women's First Team squad from the 2024/25 season.

Nadine, a central defender by trade and the Primavera captain that led her side to winning the league title, has been at AC Milan since 2020, as has her defensive teammate, Paola. Forward, Monica, is the veteran of the group, having been with the Club since 2019 and starts her sixth season here; Erin, an attacking midfielder, came to the PUMA House of Football in the summer of 2022.

An important signal, which sees the work of the Youth Sector achieving its aim, preparing male and female footballers for their respective First Teams.