Cesar Ruiz restructures contract as Saints continue to create cap space

The Saints have been fond of restructuring contracts to create short-term cap space and they are continuing that habit this offseason.

Right guard Cesar Ruiz is one of the players who has restructured his deal this year. Tom Pelissero of NFL Media reports that the move has cleared $6.4 million for the Saints to use this year.

Ruiz started all 16 games he played for the Saints last year and has started 56 games since being drafted in the first round in 2020. Ruiz is in the first year of the four-year contract extension he signed with New Orleans last year.

The Saints have also restructured the contracts of quarterback Derek Carr, defensive end Carl Granderson, center Erik McCoy and defensive tackle Nathan Shepherd since the end of the regular season.