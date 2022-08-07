Cesar Hernandez's RBI single

Associated Press

Pete Rose dismissed questions Sunday about his first appearance on the field in Philadelphia since the franchise scrapped 2017 plans to honor him because of a woman’s claim she had a sexual relationship with baseball’s hit king when she was a minor. “It was 55 years ago, babe,” Rose told a female baseball writer for The Philadelphia Inquirer. Rose, though, had no trouble reminiscing about the 1980 World Series champion Phillies team — it was 42 years ago, Pete — that was honored before Sunday's game.