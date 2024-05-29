Cesar Chavez football ready for restart under alum Chandler Hovik

Laveen Cesar Chavez football is starting over. Chandler Hovik has returned to where he played quarterback. He's got them believing, feeling like the playoffs are within reach. Not in two or three years. But now.

Hovik, who had success in recent years leading Phoenix Central's program, wanted to come back home so much that he was able to transfer his teaching assignment in the Phoenix Union High School District to Cesar Chavez for the spring semester.

It starts with building bonds. And Hovik is all about relationships lasting a lifetime.

Champions head coach Chandler Hovik at the 7-on-7 high school football passing tournament at Cesar Chavez High School football stadium in Laveen on May 25, 2024.

"It's a blessing to walk in the same halls that I was as a student," Hovik said. "Fast forward a dozen years later, this is the last interview (for a coaching job) that I hope I ever do. This is where I want to be. We live right down the street.

"These kids are special to me. These kids are hungry. We've got a great group of '25s who stayed the course the last three years."

It would have been easy to leave after all that the school has gone through.

Last summer, tragedy hit the program during a summer retreat football camp in the White Mountains.

During the trip, the team went to Show Low Lake. Sophomore Christopher Hampton downed there, leading to the departures of head coach William Chipley, Athletic Director Lenny Doerfler and the Phoenix Union district being hit with a wrongful death lawsuit.

Some players left. Those who stayed, under interim head coach William Burwell Jr., went through a 3-7 season.

Hovik was hired shortly after that.

His first time in competitive action with his new team Saturday turned out into a victory over Phoenix Camelback for the championship of Chavez's 12-team, 7-on-7 passing tournament with former Camelback quarterback Mason Penrod hitting tight end Mekhi Hodge with the winning touchdown.

Celebrating small moments like that is huge for a program still healing.

Hovik wants to make sure they know he's there every step of the way through this process, a program that has seen four head coaches in six years, that was derailed during 2020 COVID with the PXU limiting it to a three-game season and so many players leaving then because of that.

But he noticed how close players were when he got to Chavez, bonded by a summer tragedy.

"Earning that trust, as coaches, that's our biggest priority, making sure they know that we're here for the long run," Hovik said. "The bond that they had over an unfortunate situation has brought them close together. They're leaning on each other for that. Through this all, they've just gotten stronger."

Defensive back McKenneth Woodberry, wide receiver/defensive back Peyton Stokes, defensive back/receiver Marcus Newman and wide receiver Nevin Reed all will be seniors next season. They'll lead Hovik's first Chavez team onto the field.

They're part of a strong 2025 class with some talented underclassmen, including the 6-foot-2, 220-pound Hodge and 6-3, 210-pound Penrod, who both will only be sophomores. Penrod transferred in January.

"The adjustment was easy, because his offense make it easy for everybody," said Penrod, who is getting Division I college looks. "Everybody is great. I like how quick and efficient (the offense) is."

Hodge said that Hovik already has made an impact.

"It's keep it home, trying to bring all the guys from the south side to stay home, instead of going to other schools," Hodge said.

Hovik brought in a couple of former Phoenix Mountain Pointe football stars onto his coaching staff with Paul Lucas and Natrell Curtis, who both played for Norris Vaughan during the Pride's greatest era. Lucas was a featured running back and receiver, Curtis stood out on the offensive line.

Champions assistant coach Paul Lucas at the 7-on-7 high school football passing tournament at Cesar Chavez High School football stadium in Laveen on May 25, 2024.

Lucas grew up in Laveen, but chose to play at the Ahwatukee powerhouse Mountain Pointe in high school.

Lucas, a top sprinter in high school, went on to run track and field at Arizona State.

Hodge figures to be Cesar Chavez's biggest football recruit, already offered by Arizona State.

Woodberry will be used all over the field, offense and defense.

"We're a lot more disciplined," Woodberry said. "There's not a lot of playing around. Everybody is more locked in and focused on winning games. There's a lot more leadership."

Woodberry feels the program will recover under Hovik's watch.

"We feel good right now," Woodberry said. "We've got bumps. But we'll be all right. We've got a lot of good guys, a lot of good young guys, too."

Woodberry has stuck through it with Chavez since his freshman year, while seeing several of his friends leaving, some to an alternative school.

"I live down the street, so there's nowhere for me to go," Woodberry said. "I love the school. I love the people. I love the community around here."

And the team goal for next season?

"I want to go to the playoffs bad," Woodberry said. "It's my last year. I want to do something in the playoffs."

To suggest human-interest story ideas and other news, reach Obert at richard.obert@arizonarepublic.com or 602-316-8827. Follow him on X, formerly Twitter:@azc_obert

This article originally appeared on Arizona Republic: Cesar Chavez alum ready to inject new life into football program