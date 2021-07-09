‘This certainly is not a rebuild’: As a Cubs era is on the verge of closing, Jed Hoyer prepares for roster turnover with an eye on the future

CHICAGO — In the first few days after the Chicago Cubs kicked off spring training in February in Mesa, Ariz., the attention undeniably centered on what could be the last hurrah for the main holdovers from the 2016 World Series championship team.

Namely, the end of an era in which Anthony Rizzo, Javier Báez and Kris Bryant embodied the Cubs’ journey from a painful rebuild to the joy of finally bringing a title back to Chicago and the franchise’s fruitless efforts to recapture that level of success in the five years that followed.

Once positioned as buyers after going 19-8 in May and sitting in first place, the Cubs’ dramatic shift to seller mode, sparked by an 11-game losing streak, forces president of baseball operations Jed Hoyer to look at the moves to potentially build the next iteration of the franchise.

Hoyer was adamant Thursday afternoon that the impending changes are a different situation and process for the organization compared with when they committed to a rebuild in 2012.

“That label is certainly something to be avoided,” Hoyer said. “People talk about rebuilds when you’re doing what we did in 2012. We’re going to have roster turnover. We need to do that. It was inevitable — you control guys six to seven years and it doesn’t last forever, as far as that initial club control, so we’ll have turnover. But this certainly is not a rebuild by any kind of definition we’d be using from our past.”

Ultimately roster stability with their star players in particular didn’t deliver the results the Cubs needed nor expected. With only 10 home games left in July, they figure to be the last for some combination of Rizzo, Bryant, Báez and closer Craig Kimbrel. The 11-game losing streak spelled doom for this Cubs core, failing to win close games, some ugly eyesores mixed in and, as Hoyer astutely noted: “Eric Sogard made three (pitching) appearances, that’s not a positive thing.”

“We went through a 12-gamer in 2012 with a 101-loss team,” Hoyer said. “Going through a losing streak like that with this much talent is certainly not something we anticipated and obviously is disappointing.

Story continues

“As a roster, it’s not pointing a finger at any individual guy, but I think we’ve seen what it looks like to win 100 games, 97 games and win the division. Right now we’re obviously not doing that, starting with me and working down, we have to build a roster that we feel like goes into the season as the favorite year after year, and in doing that, it’s going to take some turnover.”

Beyond trading their most valuable players, Hoyer also is tasked with figuring out how to navigate Jake Arrieta’s role on the pitching staff. Arrieta, who went on the injured list Wednesday with right hamstring tightness, posted an 8.55 ERA in his last 12 starts. He hasn’t been the innings-eater the Cubs envisioned when they signed him in February, and now Hoyer and the Cubs are hoping Arrieta merely endured a “blip.” Maybe being rested and fully healthy is all Arrieta needs to regain his form. That feels like wishful thinking, but apparently the Cubs aren’t giving up on the veteran.

“What he’s done for us in his career given the highlights he has had and the talent he has, you want to exhaust everything,” Hoyer said. “Obviously he was struggling, but with a few tweaks he might well get back to being a really good starting pitcher again.”

With the Cubs’ sights set on the future, left-hander Justin Steele will be given an opportunity to show what he can do in the big leagues in a starting role. A starter in the minors since the Cubs drafted him in the fifth round in 2014, Steele gained valuable experience pitching out of the Cubs bullpen this year, recording a 2.03 ERA, .149 average against and 37.5% K percentage in 11 appearances.

Steele was activated from the IL on Thursday and optioned to Triple-A Iowa, where he will stretch out. How much the Cubs have him build up is still being determined, Hoyer said, but it will be well more than a two-inning role.

“There’s no reason he cant do it,” Hoyer said. “Injuries have held him back a bit in his career, but we saw what he could do when he was up here and healthy. ... Sometimes when a pitcher is young like that, closing the door on starting is a mistake. Plenty of guys have started out in the bullpen and ended up starting.”