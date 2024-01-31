‘It's certainly challenging’: Kent State men’s basketball drops fourth in a row at home

VonCameron Davis takes a shot, Bryce Bultman and Eian Elmer on defense.

After finishing last season undefeated at home, the Kent State men’s basketball team has lost four consecutive homes games.

On Tuesday, Miami (Ohio) won its first game inside the M.A.C. Center since 2014, defeating KSU 71-65 in a Mid-American Conference game.

After starting the game 0-for-12 on shots attempted inside the 3-point line, the Golden Flashes trailed the RedHawks 22-8 after eight minutes of play. By halftime, Miami led 39-24 and had outscored KSU 22-0 inside the paint.

“I don't know a team in the country that's going to win a game when you don't have any points in the paint after a half of basketball,” Kent coach Rob Senderoff said. “When you're in these situations, your character gets tested as to how you're going to respond to adversity.”

Evan Ipso takes a shot, Reggie Bass, Chris Payton Jr. and Jalen Sullinger on defense.

This was the second straight game in which the Golden Flashes (10-11, 3-6 MAC) faced a deficit of 10 or more points and fought back to bring the score to one possession with four minutes remaining.

“It’s hard playing from behind. You're gonna have to be perfect,” Kent guard Giovanni Santiago said. “We just have to play better and be ready to play from tip-off.

“We can't play every single game just trying to come from behind. That's not winning basketball.”

Giovanni Santiago is fouled by Eian Elmer.

The effort is something Senderoff is not worried about despite his team's recent outcomes.

“You could lose by 25 if you're not competing, and I give these guys credit for battling back and giving ourselves a chance to win,” he said. “We have to compete at a high level for 40 minutes. We need everybody in the locker room stepping up because our margin for error isn't great.”

VonCameron Davis goes for a loose ball.

Kent State outscored Miami 43-32 in the second half, forcing eight turnovers and outrebounding them 20-11. However, the “little things” continue to affect games.

“When it's a tight game like tonight, you look back, and you say there are points in places that we just gave up,” Senderoff said. “Would the game be different if it falls a different way? It very well could have been different, but the problem is you have to be perfect when coming from behind.”

With under 10 minutes remaining in the game, Kent guard Julius Rollins got called for a technical, resulting in two points for the RedHawks (11-10, 5-4), and minutes later, the Flashes were called for a free throw violation, taking a point off.

Jalen Sullinger takes a shot.

In the final two minutes of the game, the Golden Flashes were limited to two made field goals and made 8 of 12 free throws. During the same time the RedHawks were 8-of-9 from the line to help seal the win.

Darweshi Hunter, whose last-second jumper Saturday handed Akron its first MAC loss, led Miami with 20 points Tuesday.

Cli'Ron Hornbeak is fouled going for a rebound.

As a team, KSU shot 31% from the field and 9-of-33 from behind the arc; Miami shot 46% and 5-of-17 from three-point range. Kent State was outscored in the paint 36-18.

Jalen Sullinger totaled 16 points, five rebounds and three assists to lead Kent. Santiago added 12 points, five rebounds and three assists. Reggie Bass and VonCameron Davis each contributed 10 points for KSU.

Jalen Sullinger with possession.

Next up for the the Golden Flashes, they visit Buffalo (2-18, 1-7) at 6:30 Friday, while the RedHawks will continue their road trip, taking on Ohio (11-10, 5-4).

The Bulls enter Friday on a seven-game losing streak, and KSU has won its last two road games.

Even without the success in the win column this season, Davis believes KSU can turn the season around.

“We're not where we want to be right now,” he said. “We were preseason No. 2, and I think we're way better team than where we are now.”

VonCameron Davis takes a shot.

For Senderoff, he’s “disappointed” with where his team is.

“We just need to keep working to get better, trying to improve game by game,” he said. “We have to do the things that it takes to win games.

"But it's certainly challenging. We have to keep these guys' spirits up. And we just have to continue competing.”

Kent huddles up in the final minutes of the game.

This article originally appeared on Akron Beacon Journal: Kent State loses to Miami in Mid-American Conference men's basketball