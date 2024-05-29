'There are certain trade-offs that we have to make'

Leeds United chairman Paraag Marathe says there are going to have to be "trade-offs" this summer in the transfer window.

The Whites narrowly missed out on promotion back to the Premier League after a 1-0 defeat by Southampton in the Championship play-off final on Sunday.

But attention at the top of the club will now turn to the transfer window as they look to push again next season.

"I can't talk on specific players right now," Marathe told BBC Radio Leeds when asked about the future of Archie Gray.

"But if I can paint the big picture for you, there are certain things that we need to do and we will make sure we are fully compliant with profit and sustainability, as we always have been, and there are certain trade-offs that we have to make.

"We'll have to think about if the chemistry of the squad is right - which players fit us, what we're trying to be and what we want to look like - versus which players don't fit.

"We have to sit down as a leadership team with Daniel [Farke] to figure out which ones and how we manage all that. So that will be taken into account as well as some of the profit and sustainability complications we have.

"I'm really excited with what we could do. I'm excited about the fact we have a full off-season - an extra five weeks to start planning our player squad strategy."

