Ceri Holland: Wales and Liverpool forward given calf injury 'good news' after scan

Boss Matt Beard says Ceri Holland is "such an influential player" for Liverpool

Wales and Liverpool forward Ceri Holland has not suffered any lasting injury despite being forced off in Wales' 5-1 defeat to Germany last week.

She left the ground in Sinsheim on crutches after being taken off late on in the Women's Nations League game.

Holland, 25, underwent a scan on her return to Liverpool but is doubtful for Sunday's WSL home game with Leicester.

"Ceri Holland picked up a calf injury playing for Wales," Liverpool manager Matt Beard confirmed.

"We had an MRI scan on Monday and we have had some good news.

"Whether Ceri will be available for Sunday I'm not sure at this moment, but the good news is there is no long-term damage so we will just be careful with her because Ceri is such an influential player for us."

Fellow forward Hannah Cain, 24, was also injured against Germany and missed Wales' 2-1 loss to Denmark on Tuesday, having returned to Leicester for assessment.

Wales manager Gemma Grainger said the backroom staff "believe they are only small injuries", so the hope will be that both players will be available for Wales' Women's Nations League home double-header against Iceland on 1 December and Germany four days later.

The Group A3 finale will see the Iceland game played at Cardiff City Stadium, while the Swansea.com Stadium will host Germany.