Ceremony game ticket prices prove Tom Brady is still box office gold

The Tom Brady effect is real, even in retirement.

The Patriots will honor Brady in Week 1 against the Philadelphia Eagles. That game tops the list of the most in-demand NFL games for 2023. This news was reported by Vivid Seats, who indicated the average ticket price was going to be $807.

This would be the first return for Brady back to Gillette Stadium since October 2021, when he was a member of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The Buccaneers defeated the Patriots by a 17-10 score.

The Dallas Cowboys and San Francisco 49ers’ Week 5 game also made the list. That matchup topped out at $501 on average for tickets. Two Kansas City Chiefs games made the list as well.

Using our data, we broke down the Top 5 Most In-Demand NFL Matchups for the 2023 regular season. Read more on the blog, plus a look at the most popular sports personalities on @BookCameo: https://t.co/jcPrzJn3ZL pic.twitter.com/E4ky1l7ODd — Vivid Seats (@VividSeats) May 13, 2023

Although the other teams on the list might be a bit more prominent in terms of relevancy, it’s clear that Brady still has the ability to draw a crowd.

More Tom Brady!

Devin McCourty reveals ideal playing destination for Tom Brady NFL combine whispers reportedly hinted at Tom Brady NFL return Greg Olsen maintaining strong work ethic despite Tom Brady job rumors

Story originally appeared on Patriots Wire