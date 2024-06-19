Cercle Brugge set for clash with Kilmarnock in Europa League qualification

Cercle Brugge know who they will face in their attempt to qualify for the Europa League. The Belgian side will have two legs against Scottish side Kilmarnock at the end of July in the second round of the Europa League qualification campaign. Europa League qualification comprises of three rounds before a play-off to make the final group stages.

Cercle qualified for European football after their best season in over a decade under Miron Muslic. The side finished in fourth place in the Pro League, just three years after they were almost relegated from the division. They will be hoping to still have star striker Kevin Denkey at the club for the qualification rounds, even if he will then leave at some point in the summer. Even if Cercle miss out on the Europa League, if they can qualify for the Conference League that will still be a huge success.

Their opponents Kilmarnock also finished fourth this season, behind Celtic, Rangers and Hearts. Last time they had a chance to qualify for the Europa League was the 2019/2020 season but they remarkably lost over two legs to Welsh side Connah’s Quay Nomads.

GBeNeFN | Ben Jackson