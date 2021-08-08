CEO: Decatur Morgan Hospital to start ambulance service

Aug. 8—Decatur may soon have competing ambulance services after Decatur Morgan Hospital CEO Kelli Powers said last week the hospital will definitely seek a permit to operate its growing fleet of ambulances in the city.

Powers said the hospital is buying ambulances and hiring employees as it prepares to apply for a certificate of public necessity and convenience (CPNC). The Decatur City Council would then have to approve the CPNC application.

"We're not sure 100% when we will apply," Powers said. "It will take a couple of weeks to make a decision, but we're already equipped to start making 911 calls."

Powers' announcement came after the council on Monday approved a series of changes to the ambulance ordinance that make clear that quasi-governmental entities, such as the hospital, can obtain a CPNC.

If the hospital is successful in obtaining a CPNC, First Response Ambulance Service would have competition for the first time since 2014, when Decatur Emergency Medical Service Inc. went out of business.

Powers said she wouldn't even be considering starting an ambulance service if she had any confidence in First Response. City officials have said the company directed by David Childers is frequently slow to respond to calls, particularly non-emergency calls; does not put enough ambulances on the road so too many calls are rolled to other ambulance services, including the hospital's; and uses an older fleet of ambulances.

"The long lengths of time patients are having to wait really bothers me," Powers said.

Tyler Stinson, the hospital's director of EMS, showed council members one of the new ambulances after last week's meeting. He said the hospital has five new ambulances and another on the way.

"We are working toward a fleet of 10 to 13 trucks," Stinson said. This would put the hospital at or above First Response's 10-vehicle fleet.

Powers said the hospital started with several older ambulances in February, but those trucks will be used as backups. All of the ambulances will have the latest equipment, she said.

The hospital CEO said they're working on hiring enough paramedics and other personnel to run a full-scale EMS service.

Childers said last week he's not surprised the hospital is planning to apply for the CPNC "due to the relationship the hospital has with the two Decatur fire chiefs (Fire Chief Tracy Thornton and EMS Coordinator Ashley England) and the assistant city attorney (Chip Alexander)."

Childers said it will be hard for his private company "to compete with a multimillion-dollar company," Huntsville Hospital System, that includes most north Alabama hospitals.

Decatur Morgan's main campus as well as its Parkway campus, Decatur Morgan West and Rehab Access are all parts of the Huntsville Hospital System.

"Looking at public safety, is the city better served with a multimillion-dollar company or smaller company who is working to earn its money?" Childers said.

Childers said another reason it will be hard for his company to compete with Decatur Morgan is the hospital controls non-emergency calls to or from its facilities. He said an ambulance service in Decatur has to make its money on non-emergency calls because of the city's high volume of indigent calls and the low Medicaid reimbursement rates.

Childers has been fighting with the city for years, especially since the council passed an ambulance ordinance in 2019. His latest complaints stem from the City Council's passage of the pandemic-related February resolution that allows the hospital to run ambulances to transport patients to and from other Huntsville Hospital System facilities to alleviate a backlog of patients in the hospital.

Childers said Decatur Morgan Hospital has been manipulating the system and working toward starting an ambulance service since the temporary resolution's approval.

"I'm 100% sure this is the method of their plan," Childers said. "This is the reason (city officials) have been stalling on the retraction of the temporary resolution."

The hospital also began to run a few emergency calls in June when First Response began declining calls dispatched by Morgan County 911 because its available ambulances were busy.

The City Council has repeatedly refused Childers' requests to repeal the temporary resolution. Council members said COVID-19 is still an issue and First Response has ongoing problems with answering calls.

Alexander said Childers used to complain that transporting patients from the hospital delayed his crews on emergency runs and now complains that he's not handling the hospital transports.

"It's mind-blowing how (Childers) changes the narrative," Alexander said.

'Conspiracy' denied

Childers would not say what he plans to do in response to what he believes is a push by city personnel to run him out of business, at least in Decatur. First Response also operates in six other cities in Georgia, Tennessee and Alabama.

"I can't give you a definite answer to the cure, but there is a cure for this issue," Childers said.

Alexander denied Childers' accusation that he and Fire Department officials are working with the hospital to hurt his business. Alexander said he answered questions about applying for a CPNC from hospital officials just as he answered questions from other ambulance services and even Childers when he applied in 2012.

"There isn't any kind of conspiracy," Alexander said.

Childers dismissed city officials' concerns about his ambulance service. He said his response times are meeting the city's requirements on emergency calls, and he blamed the hospital for long wait times that tie up his EMS crews.

However, Childers said his attorney advised him "not to give out any response times or performance information at this time."

Childers said he found it interesting that Decatur Morgan Hospital is starting an ambulance service because of concerns about his company's response times and there hasn't been any move by Huntsville Hospital to start a competing service against Huntsville Emergency Services Inc. (HEMSI), which also is struggling with response times.

HEMSI's CEO in June told WHNT-TV that staffing shortages were limiting the number of ambulances it could have on the road and delaying response times. In May, according to data provided to the news outlet by HEMSI, the response time on 10% of its calls within Huntsville exceeded 15 minutes.

Ordinance loophole

One of the ordinance changes approved by the City Council on Monday classified rolled and zeroed-out calls as failures to make the city's required response time.

Alexander said this amendment fixed a loophole in the ambulance ordinance that allowed an ambulance provider to avoid penalties when it had too few ambulances available.

"An ambulance service could have one or two trucks on the road and just choose not to respond," Alexander said.

Childers argued against this amendment, but Alexander said First Response could request an exception if its ambulances were held up at the hospital or delayed for other legitimate reasons.

The Ambulance Regulatory Board recommended in May that, in return for a one-minute extension in required response times, the ambulance service should lose its ability to seek exceptions. However, the clause that eliminated the right to seek exceptions on individual runs was dropped at the urging of City Council members.

The council voted to require that requests for exceptions be made within 14 days of a call.

Thornton said First Response benefited from Morgan County 911's switch to a new computer system, which has left city officials unable to track response times this summer.

'We just want good coverage'

Thornton also said Childers' accusations that he and others are conspiring against First Response are untrue. He said he's told Childers publicly and privately multiple times that he just wants the city to have good ambulance coverage.

"There's never been any conspiracy," Thornton said. "Anyone is welcome to apply for a CPNC, whether it's First Response, the hospital, HEMSI, Lifeguard or any other ambulance service. We just want good coverage for our citizens."

Thornton said the main reason the hospital started transporting patients "is David (Childers) wasn't picking them up at the hospital so they were getting backed up. Then David wasn't doing a good job of running 911 calls and they were having to roll calls because he doesn't have enough ambulances on the road."

Councilman Billy Jackson said his concern throughout the whole controversy is "there hasn't been a lot of regard for First Response. Everybody has to be on a level playing field and all of the changes have made it more difficult for First Response."

Jackson said he believes this could be pushing out First Response and "then the city will be stuck with the hospital's ambulance service." He said he suspects the hospital "dictated" some of the ordinance changes. He worries that if First Response ends Decatur operations and the hospital has a monopoly on ambulance service, the hospital will decide not to follow the city's rules.

Council President Jacob Ladner and councilmen Carlton McMasters and Kyle Pike said the hospital is welcome to apply for a CPNC as anyone else would be. Councilman Hunter Pepper recused himself from the discussion because he is in Calhoun Community College's emergency medical technician program.

"It will definitely help with the tremendous amount of rolled calls (First Response) has had recently," Ladner said of the possibility that the hospital operate a competing ambulance service.

McMasters said he's not inclined to end the temporary resolution "as long as First Response doesn't have enough ambulances on the road and especially when there's an uptick in the delta variant."

McMasters said the resolution should remain in place as long as COVID-19 is still an issue.

Pike said the whole ambulance issue has become too personal.

"We need to talk more about public safety," Pike said. "My biggest priority is we have an ambulance that responds quickly regardless of the situation."

