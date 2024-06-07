Century's Shaun Wysocki saves best for last, lands second at track and field state meet

Jun. 6—ST. MICHAEL — Shaun Wysocki let it come down to the end. Just the way he likes it.

"I like those pressure situations," said the Century senior, a star basketball player who was putting his equally elite track and field skills to work Thursday on the first day of the Class 3A track and field meet at St. Michael-Albertville High School. "I like sports situations where I have to lock in and focus. I love those do-or-die moments."

Wysocki certainly wasn't going to "die" if he didn't nail his final triple jump try of the day. But he was going to finish third after sitting in second place for most of the day.

But "die," he did not. Instead he rose up and jumped like he'd never jumped before, clearing a personal-best and school-record 46-feet-10 3/4. The school record he broke was his own, 46-3 1/4, set early this year.

Wysocki, a 6-foot-6 package of explosion who will play basketball next school year at Division II Minnesota State University, Moorhead, also ran legs on Century's 4x200 and 4x400 relays, both of which qualified for Saturday's finals.

But it was what happened in the triple jump that left him in such a good mood on the bus ride home. He'd hoped for a top-three finish going into the event. Turns out he got one better than that.

He credited his teammates and coaches for allowing him to be at his very best to end the day, on his sixth and final jump. They'd surrounded him just before he took off, pumping him up with hand claps, cheers and advice.

Then he took off. Everything had come together.

"That last jump, really, it came from my coaches and teammates," Wysocki said. "They helped me make it happen."

A year ago, Mayo's Lucas Peterson was good enough to climb onto the medals stand. That's when he cleared 13-feet-9 in the pole vault.

Thursday, he was denied a podium trip. But it wasn't because he had a tough day. Just the opposite. Peterson sailed a career-best 14 feet, which was more than 1 foot better than he did in last Saturday's section meet.

The lack of a podium trip had everything to do with the competition around him.

"It is annoying to not be able to get on the podium, but it was one of the best state fields in the pole vault that there has been in a long time," Peterson said.

A total of 11 vaulters went 14 feet or better. The winner was Maple Grove's Henry White. He sailed 15-3.

Peterson will now move on from track and field. The senior will play football in the fall at Bemidji State University.

—Mayo's Caleb Loomis finished with a 49-feet-11 throw in shot put. That left him 11th overall. The winner was Dylan Gross, with his mammoth throw of 62-10 1/2.

—Jadyn Lester, who will play volleyball in the fall at Minnesota State University, Mankato, showed off her track and field hops for the last time. The senior and Post Bulletin Volleyball Player of the Year cleared 5-feet-2 in the high jump which left her in 10th place overall.

Thursday's Class 3A results