Century's Shaun Wysocki makes huge leaps in Big Nine Conference meet

May 23—ROCHESTER — Century's Shaun Wysocki won the long jump and the triple jump and ran the opening leg of the Panthers' winning 4x400 relay team in helping Century to a fourth-place finish in the 12-team Big Nine Conference track-and-field meet.

Mayo was third with 207.5 points while Century scored 173. John Marshall was 10th (58) and Winona fifth (167). Wysocki went a personal-best 23-feet-1/2 in winning the long jump. He sailed 46-3 1/4 in winning the triple jump.

Century 4x400 team consisted of Wysocki, Jacob Wills, Daniel Pankratz and Gavin Vogel (3:24.53).

Mayo got a first-place from its 4x100 team of Carter Holcomb, Sebastian Bari, Logan Rathke and Joe Buguslawski (42.00).

Holcomb was also second in the 300 hurdles (38.60).

Century's Josh Kyei-baffour was first in the 110 hurdles (14.22) and teammate Vogel was first in the 400 (49.92).

Red Wing star sprinter Thomas Lamkin won the 100 (10.85) and the 200 (22.33).

Mankato East was the Big Nine team champion with 327.5. Owatonna was second.

—The Mayo girls got a big meet from freshman Taylor Kurtz. She finished first in the 100 (12.49), second in the 200 (26.20) and third in the 400 (59.70).

Mayo was fifth as a team (188.5) and Century sixth. John Marshall finished eighth (110). Winona was fourth (197).

JM freshman Abigail Tri was first in the 1,600 (5:10.90) and the 3,200 (11:19.42). Mayo's Willemijn Leiner was just behind her in the 1,600, in 5:12.98.

Century's Sophie Comfere came away a winner in the 400, in an excellent time of 57.76.

Winona hurdler Alexis Urbick won both those events, timed in 15.51 in the 100s and 46.45 in the 300s.

The Century 4x400 team of Kaia Berry, Emma Anderson, Emily Bunce and Comfere were first in 4:01.77.

Winona's Shay Berlin-Burns won the discus (125-11).

—At Mayo

Team scores

Mankato East 327.5, Owatonna 306.5, Mayo 207.5, Century 173, Winona 167, Mankato West 163.5, Faribault 152, Red Wing 63, Albert Lea 61, John Marshall 58, Northfield 56, Austin 15.

Individual results

—At Mayo

Team scores

Mankato East 276, Mankato West 237.5, Northfield 211.5, Winona 197, Mahyo 188.5, Century 176.5, Owatonna 168, John Marshall 110, Faribault 80, Red Wing 63, Austin 35, Albert Lea 7.

Individual results