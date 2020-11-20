CenturyLink Field no more, the home to the Seahawks, Sounders has a brand new name originally appeared on NBC Sports Northwest

The matchup between the Seattle Seahawks and Arizona Cardinals on Thursday night was supposed to be played at CenturyLink Field, but the stadium has a new name that will take time to get used to.

The team announced on Thursday that the home of the Seahawks and Sounders will now be known as Lumen Field.

Same stadium, same home, new name. Amazing things are about to happen. Welcome to Lumen Field.https://t.co/kg3xBJHPbz pic.twitter.com/1m2XhzLISS — Lumen Field (@CenturyLink_Fld) November 19, 2020

Seahawks president Chuck Arnold had this to say in a statement about the name change.

Through a shared vision and commitment to serving the Seattle community, we are proud to enter a new era of world-class sports and entertainment with Lumen Field. For nearly two decades, the stadium has made its mark as a premier Seattle venue, and a place for the community to experience thrilling victories, establish sacred traditions and witness unforgettable moments together. We are excited to build upon that legacy and experience amazing things at Lumen Field for years to come.

Seahawks President Chuck Arnold

CenturyLink changed from Qwest Field back in 2011 and has since stuck around, until this Thursday. And it looks like Lumen Field is going to be staying for a while.

Currently, the naming right deal between the two sides runs until 2033. According to the Seattle Times, CenturyLink/Lumen paid $162.7 million last year to extend the rights from 2019 to 2033.

The Seahawks have the chance to start with a perfect record in the new stadium with the game against the Cardinals on Thursday Night Football.

[RELATED: How to watch & live stream: Seattle Seahawks vs. Arizona Cardinals in Week 11]