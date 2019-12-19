Century-topping McNeese downs NAIA Paul Quinn by 42

LAKE CHARLES, La. (AP) -- Dru Kuxhausen scored a career-high 32 points and McNeese State beat NAIA-member Paul Quinn 109-67 on Wednesday night.

Kuxhausen scored 30 (10 of 18) from behind the 3-point line. He sank a school record seven 3s in the first half, and his 10 overall set a school record. He was 11-of-19 shooting overall.

A.J. Lawson had 19 points and a career-high 10 assists for McNeese State (5-6), which earned its fifth consecutive home victory. Sam Baker added 18 points. Roydell Brown had 15 points and 11 rebounds for the home team.

McNeese State is undefeated (4-0) when scoring at least 100 points this season. The 109 points were a season best for McNeese State.

Mateo Eschelk had 19 points for the Tigers, whose season-opening losing streak reached five games. Chris Scaife added 11 points. Spencer McElway had 11 rebounds and four blocks.

McNeese State plays Stephen F. Austin at home on Saturday.

