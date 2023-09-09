Century plays strong game on the road to take down Irondale

Sep. 9—NEW BRIGHTON, Minn. — The Century football team showed marked improvement from its first game of the season and came away with a 35-14 victory over Irondale in Skyway District action Friday night.

The Panthers had opened the season with a 48-0 loss to Waconia a week ago.

"We talked about playing with composure and I thought that was the biggest key," Century coach Jon Vik said. "We had some adversity, some mistakes and errors and we were able to overcome those."

Vik said Panthers senior quarterback Harrison Esau did a nice job of reading the Irondale defense. The coach also cited Carson Skime for his play at linebacker/safety and running the ball on offense.

"He really helped shut down the outside running game that they were trying to establish with their option game," Vik said of Skime. "And as a tailback, he ran the ball hard tonight."

Esau had a strong passing game in the first half. The Panthers then took to the ground in the second half.

Esau was 20-for-30 passing for 252 yards with three touchdowns and one interception.

Eli Thompson had four catches for 72 yards and two touchdowns. Jake Wills had five receptions for 54 yard and one TD. Willis also returned an interception 50 yards for a touchdown.

Skime sparked the ground game with 94 yards on 15 carries. He also had an interception on defense.

Century was going up against a bigger Irondale squad, but the Panthers didn't back down. Irondale featured a big line and one lineman who is bound for the University of Wisconsin.

"I thought the kids came and played a more physical game this week than last week and that was important," Vik said. "And they played with some intensity.

"Our kids battled tooth and nail with them," the coach added. "And I thought our skill players did a nice job of matching up with them."

Twice in the game Irondale (0-2) was inside the Century 15-yard-line and came away with no points.

"I thought our defense did a really nice job holding them," Vik said.

Century (1-1) will host Chanhassen on Friday, Sept.15 at 7 p.m. Vik said Chanhassen is one of the top teams in the state in Class 5A and it topped Owatonna 35-14 on Friday night.

Century individual stats

Rushing: Carson Skime 15-94, Harrison Esau 5-15, Dane Skime 2-15, Denard Simpson 1-0.

Passing: Harrison Esau 20 completions, 30 attempts, 1 int., 3 TDs, 252 yards.

Receiving: Eli Thompson 4-72, Jake Wills 5-54, Justin Sutton 4-52, Denard Simpson 1-27, Markes Simpson 1-36, Matt Esau 2-6, Jose Mares 1-3, Dane Skime 1-2.