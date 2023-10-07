Century mark: Somerset Berkley outscores Apponequet in wild SCC football game

SOMERSET — If you're an avid high school football fan who enjoys a lot of offense scoring, Somerset Berkley Regional High School was the place to be on Friday night.

With 11:25 left in the fourth quarter and the Raiders holding a 49-30 lead, one might have wondered in the stands or on the playing field if the total score would crack the century mark.

Apponequet senior quarterback Caiden Cyr answered that with a 51-yard touchdown pass — his second of the second half — to Taber Lawler, cutting what was once a 25-point SBR lead to just 10 with a 1:46 left in the game.

"That was the weirdest high school game I've ever seen," said Cyr following the Raiders' 56-46 victory over the Lakers. "On offense it was a lot of fun."

The win by SBR (4-1) snapped a mini losing streak to the Lakers (1-4) that dates back to 2019.

"I'm glad we were on the winning side," Raiders head coach Nick Freitas said. "I thought offensively we did pretty well and took advantage of their defense in what they gave us. I'm proud of the kids and we going to shore some things up and get better."

ARHS head coach Zane Fyfe said tonight was a learning curve for his young team.

"Our kids did a fantastic job and I'm very proud of them," said Fyre, who was missing several starters in the lineup. "We had some miscues on defense and we had a lot of young kids playing. This was a good game. I thought we were going to come back."

Thirteen of the 14 total touchdowns in the contest went for 25 yards or more in a game that featured very little defense. Lakers running back Brody Joly had the lone red zone score in the fourth quarter.

FOLLOW LIVE: Herald News high school football Week 5 scoreboard

There were many heroes on both sides of the ball.

Raiders running back Ethan Santos scored three touchdowns and rushed for 200 yards. SBR quarterback Derek Baliko threw for a career-high three touchdown, passed for 188 yards and scored a rushing touchdowns. Senior running back Sam Grew caught two, long second half touchdown passes and Finn Bjork also caught a touchdown pass.

Caiden Cyr threw for three touchdowns, including an 80-yard touchdown to younger brother Colin Cyr for ARHS. He finished the night 18-of-31 for 284 yards. Joly had two rushing touchdowns, including on for 39 yards. Lawler and Ryan Ponte each caught TD scores.

That's not all.

Dylan Bradley also added an 82-yard kickoff return for the Lakers in the second half.

The Raider scored 28 points in each half while ARHS erupted for 32 second-half points.

Herald News and Taunton Daily Gazette sports editor Steven Sanchez can be reached at ssanchez@heraldnews.com. You can follow him on X (formerly known as Twitter) at @Chezsports.

This article originally appeared on The Herald News: Somerset Berkley and Apponequet football put on a scoring clinic