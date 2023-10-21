Centreville, Marcellus win big on Friday night

QUINCY - The Centreville football team did what it needed to on Friday night. The Bulldogs had a potential spot in the Division 8 playoffs on the line but needed to win. They beat Quincy, 64-0.

Kam Wells tossed for three touchdowns in the game. Xander Frederick caught two passes for 50 yards, both of which went for touchdowns. Max Yoder also caught a 29-yard touchdown.

The rushing attack was led by Wells, who had 71 yards and a pair of scores, while Cohen Longacre also scored a touchdown. Frederick rushed for 62 yards, Carter Cartier rushed for 45 yards and Wells rushed for 37.

Garrison Bunning had five tackles, and Kaeden Wells made four stops.

Cartier intercepted a pass and took it back for a touchdown. Bo Riley also had an interception return for a touchdown, while Kaeden Wells scooped and scored a fumble.

Marcellus wins big

The Marcellus football team won a 42-0 decision over Eau Claire on Friday night.

Parker Adams tossed a pair of touchdowns in the game, both to Nathan Mihills.

Dawsen Lehew rumbled for 208 yards on the ground with a pair of touchdowns, and Cole Thornburgh rushed for 93 yards and two scores.

Nate Irwin made 12 tackles and forced a fumble. Both Yona Goodlow and Brock McWilliams each had 12 tackles.

Tekonsha tops Burr Oak

The Burr Oak football team dropped a 24-22 decision to Tekonsha on Friday night.

Austin Cole rushed for two touchdowns for the Bobcats. Camren Hagen hauled in a touchdown catch.

The Bobcats say their farewells to senior captains Charlie Brooks and Garrett Johnson and appreciate their hard work and much-needed leadership throughout the season, coach Vinny Royer said.

Bridgman beats Colon

The Colon football team ended its season on Friday night in a 63-0 loss at Bridgman.

The Bees scored 35 points in the first quarter and added 21 more in the second to lead 56-0 at halftime. There was one touchdown scored in the second half, it came midway through the fourth quarter by Bridgman.

The Bees held a 460-137 advantage in total yards.

Charlie Pagel completed 11-of-14 passes for 317 yards and six touchdowns for Bridgman. Both Alex MacMartin and Ethan Stine caught two touchdowns in the game.

Maverick Downs had 35 rushing yards to lead Colon. He also completed 8 of 22 passes for 127 yards. Owen Wilson caught four passes for 85 yards, Kayden Laclair caught three for 38 and Carter Persons caught one for 4.

Downs had eight tackles for the defense, Michael House made five stops. Laclair, Wilson, Dalton Williams, Wyatt Downs and Dane Borgert were all in on three stops.

Colon ends the season at 4-5.

Contact Sports Editor Brandon Watson at bwatson@gannett.com. Follow him on X, formerly known as twitter, @BwatsonSJ.

This article originally appeared on Sturgis Journal: Centreville, Marcellus win big on Friday night