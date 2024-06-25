Centre Vakatawa to depart Bristol this summer

Virimi Vakatawa scored four tries for Bristol this season after joining in September [Getty Images]

France centre Virimi Vakatawa is leaving Bristol Bears this summer following the end of his contract.

The 32-year-old signed on a one-year deal last September when he returned following diagnosis of a heart condition, after being barred from playing in France.

He scored four tries in 19 appearances for the Bears - with 13 of those starts.

"V made an outstanding impact on and off the field and repaid the faith the club showed in giving him an opportunity back in the professional game," Bristol director of rugby Pat Lam said.

“To do what he has done through the challenges and obstacles following time away from the game shows the mark of the man."