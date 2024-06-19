Centre Lee-Lo signs new Cardiff deal

Rey Lee-Lo has played 163 games for Cardiff in nine seasons [Huw Evans Agency]

Cardiff have confirmed Samoa centre Rey Lee-Lo has signed a new one-year contract to remain at the Arms Park.

Lee-Lo, 38, joined from the Hurricanes in 2015 and made 13 appearances during the 2023-24 season.

“I’m happy to be staying here with Cardiff for another year, playing with the boys and in front of the amazing Arms Park crowd," said Lee-Lo.

“I enjoyed the past season and feel like my form was pretty good. My body is still feeling good and I have plenty left to give to this team.

“Helping bring through the young and exciting players in the squad is also something I enjoy."

'Leading centre in Europe'

Head coach Matt Sherratt says he is delighted to keep Lee-Lo for another season.

"He has been one of the leading centres in European rugby for a number of years and showed he can still perform at a consistently high level throughout last season," said Sherratt.

“He has been there and done it and is a great experienced, senior presence for our young players both on and off the pitch.

"It is no coincidence that the likes of Ben Thomas and Mason Grady have developed so well with Rey often next to them."

Cardiff have also signed former Newcastle duo Ryan Jennings and Iwan Stephens, ex-Bristol pair Callum Sheedy and Dan Thomas, props Ed Byrne and Danny Southworth and wing Gabriel Hamer-Webb.

Grady, Corey Domachowski, Liam Belcher, Keiron Assiratti, Cameron Winnett, Alex Mann, Mackenzie Martin, Evan Lloyd, Harri Millard, James Botham, Jacob Beetham, Alun Lawrence and Dafydd Hughes are among the players who have committed their futures at the Arms Park.

Departing Cardiff players include Tomos Williams, Rhys Carre, Owen Lane, Ciaran Parker, Aled Summerhill, Arwel Robson Max Clark, Gonzalo Bertranou, Matthew Aubrey and Willis Halaholo.