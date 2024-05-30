Who is the Centre County high school athlete of the week for May 20-26? Vote here!

The spring high school sports season is in the postseason in Centre County and it’s time for you to pick the athlete of the week. This season we will take nominations from all six county athletic departments for the weekly accolade that’s just for fun.

You can vote in this week’s poll, which covers sports action from May 20-26, as many times as you’d like. Voting will end Sunday at 8 p.m. and you can look for the results on Monday.

Due to the nominations received, this week we have combined boys and girls into one poll.

Tayten Yoder, Bald Eagle baseball

Bald Eagle baseball continued its defense of its state title by beating Mount Union in the District 6 Class 2A semifinals, with Tayten Yoder leading the way. Yoder, who is batting .382 this year and plays high level defense at second base, had three hits in his four at-bats with two of them being home runs.

Taylor Bumgardner, Penns Valley softball

Penns Valley softball may have come up short in the District 6 Class 2A semifinals against Bald Eagle, but Taylor Bumgardner threw a gem for the Rams from the circle. She tossed a one-hitter in the team’s 1-0 loss to the Eagles.

Zane Hummel, Bellefonte track and field

Bellefonte track and field had Centre County’s highest finish at the state championships, with Zane Hummel earning the silver medal in the long jump. He set a school record with a jump of 22-11.75.

Greyson Kimler, Penns Valley track and field

Penns Valley’s Greyson Kimler was able to avenge his finals loss at districts in the 300m hurdles, besting Jasper Shepps of Juniata at states, although he was unable to qualify for the state finals in the event.

Sierra Albright, Bald Eagle softball

Bald Eagle softball’s Sierra Albright was dominant from the circle during the team’s two wins in the District 6 playoffs. Albright had 16 strikeouts and gave up one hit against Northern Cambria and had 12 strikeouts while giving up no hits for the Eagles against Penns Valley in a 1-0 win to qualify for states. She has 226 strikeouts this season in 138 innings pitched.