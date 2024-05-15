Who is the Centre County high school athlete of the week for May 6-12? Vote here!

The spring high school sports season moves on in Centre County and it’s time for you to pick the athlete of the week. This season we will take nominations from all six county athletic departments for the weekly accolade that’s just for fun.

You can vote in this week’s poll, which covers sports action from May 6-12, as many times as you’d like. Voting will end Sunday at 8 p.m. and you can look for the results on Monday.

Due to the nominations received, this week we have combined boys and girls into one poll.

Nick Gillespie, Penns Valley baseball

Penns Valley’s Nick Gillespie knocked in three runs in a come-from-behind win over Bellwood-Antis, helping the Rams win two of their three games. Gillespie batted .500 over those three games.

Caleb Vinnedge, Kaiden Williams, Grady Garrison and Alex Crist, Bellefonte track and field

The Bellefonte 4x800m relay team broke their own school record at the Mountain Lion Classic. The group — made up of Caleb Vinnedge, Kaiden Williams, Grady Garrison and Alex Crist — helped the boys’ team win the AA title at the invitational.

Abby Stitzer, Penns Valley track and field

Penns Valley’s Abby Stitzer set a new Laurel Highlands Athletic Conference track and field meet record in the 800m with a time of 2:20.09. The Clarion commit for soccer also finished second in the 400 meters.