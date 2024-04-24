Who is the Centre County high school athlete of the week for April 15-21? Vote here!

The spring high school sports season is rolling along in Centre County and it’s time for you to pick the athlete of the week. This season we will take nominations from all six county athletic departments for the weekly accolade that’s just for fun.

You can vote in this week’s poll, which covers sports action from April 15-21, as many times as you’d like. Voting will end Sunday at 8 p.m. and you can look for the results on Monday.

Due to the nominations received, this week we have combined boys and girls into one poll.

Sydnie Dalton, Penns Valley softball

Penns Valley softball was led at the plate by Sydnie Dalton in the team’s 7-1 win over Mount Union. Dalton collected three hits in three at bats while also drawing a walk, driving in two runs and scoring a run in the game.

Braedyn Kormanic, Bellefonte baseball

Bellefonte’s Braedyn Kormanic produced on the mound and at the plate last week. He went 2-0, throwing 10 innings while striking out 15 and giving up only three earned runs and no walks. At the plate, he hit .364 with a .533 on-base percentage while driving in four runs.

Derrick Campbell, State College volleyball

State High’s Derrick Campbell helped the boys’ volleyball team to a comeback win over Carlisle, which is ranked seventh in the state. He had 49 assists and six blocks in the five-set victory that began with Carlisle winning both of the first two sets before the Lions came back.

Althea Helms, Bellefonte track and field

Bellefonte’s Althea Helms ran a 400m time of 59.58 Friday, placing third and setting a new school record in the event. The record she broke had been held since 1980. That is on top of a triple jump school record she set earlier in the season that was held since 1979. The new record came on a jump of 36-2.5.

Sarah Mellott and Elizabeth Sikorski, State College softball

State High softball had a large contribution from freshman Sarah Mellott in her first start, with Mellott hitting a walk-off single to lift State College to a win over Mid Penn leader Central Dauphin, 2-1. Just two days later her teammate, Elizabeth Sikorski, launched a two-run home run for the first of her career in an 11-0 win for State College over Altoona.