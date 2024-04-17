Who is the Centre County high school athlete of the week for April 8-14? Vote here!

The spring high school sports season moves forward in Centre County and it’s time for you to pick the athlete of the week. This season we will take nominations from all six county athletic departments for the athlete of the week.

You can vote in this week’s poll, which covers sports action from April 8-14, as many times as you’d like. Remember that this is not scientific and just for fun. Voting will end Sunday at 8 p.m. and you can look for the results on Monday.

Due to the nominations received, this week we have combined boys and girls into one poll.

Taylor Bumgardner, Penns Valley softball

Penns Valley softball’s Taylor Bumgardner had a big day in the circle for the Rams against Hollidaysburg to help the team to a 6-2 win. The Rams’ ace struck out 10 batters and allowed only two runs and four hits in the win, while also plating a run with an RBI single in the fourth inning.

Kaiden Gates, Bald Eagle track and field

Kaiden Gates broke his own school record during the week in the high jump, after initially breaking the long-held record last season. Gates had a jump of six-feet, six-inches on April 9 in a meet against Clearfield, Tyrone and DuBois.

Sam Janik, State College baseball

State College relied on Sam Janik on the mound on the way to a 5-4 road victory over Red Land. Janik — who is committed to Bucknell — threw six innings, striking out nine batters, and only gave up three earned runs in the start. The victory helped get the Little Lions back to 2-2 in conference play this season.

Ella Tambroni and Olivia Miller, State College lacrosse

State College lacrosse had two players reach career milestones in their 22-4 victory over Chambersburg at Panzer Stadium. Ella Tambroni, who is committed to Michigan State to play field hockey, scored her 100th goal despite only being a junior. Senior Olivia Miller, who is committed to Towson to play field hockey, recorded her 100th forced turnover in her career.