Who is the Centre County high school athlete of the week for March 25-April 7? Vote here!

The spring high school sports season has begun in Centre County and it’s time for you to pick the athlete of the week. This season we will take nominations from all six county athletic departments for the athlete of the week.

You can vote in this week’s poll, which covers sports action from March 25-April 7, as many times as you’d like. Remember that this is not scientific and just for fun. Voting will end Sunday at 8 p.m. and you can look for the results on Monday.

Due to the nominations received, this week we have combined boys and girls into one poll.

Greyson Kimler, Penns Valley track and field

Penns Valley track and field’s Greyson Kimler set a season best in the 110 hurdles and the 300 hurdles, earning a place on the podium in both events at the Igloo Invitational at Altoona on April 6. The junior finished 7th in the 110 and 6th in the 300.

Addie Harpster, State College softball

State College softball’s Addie Harpster led the Little Lions to wins over Altoona and Mifflin County to begin the season.

Harpster made contributions in the circle and at the plate, picking up wins as a starting pitcher in both contests. She threw a combined 10 innings and struck out 19 over the two games. Harpster also made an impact at the plate, going earning four hits in her nine at bats, with two home runs and four RBIs during the first week.

Abby Stitzer, Penns Valley track and field

Penns Valley track and field’s Abby Stitzer had a season-best performance en route to a silver medal in the girls 800-meter run at the Igloo Invitational. The Clarion commit (for soccer) finished first among Class 2A runners.

Ty Salazer and Cooper Brushwood, State College lacrosse

State College lacrosse’s Ty Salazer and Cooper Brushwood both recently hit the 100-career goal threshold in the same game. Salazer and Brushwood are both over 150 career points (combined goals and assists) and have been a big part of State College’s 5-0 start to the 2024 season.

