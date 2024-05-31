Centre County has 3 teams in the PIAA baseball and softball playoffs. What to know

The PIAA state championships in baseball and softball are set to begin Monday, and three Centre County teams have qualified. All three programs made the state finals last year, while two of them are defending their crown from 2023.

Let’s take a look at how each team got here and what comes next in the first round of states.

Note: All stats according to MaxPreps.

Bald Eagle baseball

The Eagles are one of the two defending state champions in the county that are on quest to go back-to-back. The Eagles have cruised through the postseason so far, outscoring their opponents in districts 29-7 across three games. They’ve only lost two games all season — to Philipsburg-Osceola and Somerset — and have been dominant this spring on the back of an offense that features seven hitters batting .390 or better. Weston McClain leads the pitching staff as its ace, with a 1.65 ERA.

They’ll face District 10 champion Lakeview on Monday in the first round of the state playoffs. The Sailors feature Maddox Bell, who is batting .542 this season with 10 home runs.

Bald Eagle softball

The Eagles made it to the state finals last year but fell just short as the runner-up at 2A, but will now look to avenge that loss with a state title this year. They’re led by junior Sierra Albright, who has been nothing short of elite from the circle this season. She’s allowed only 30 earned runs this year in just under 146 innings pitched and has an ERA of 1.44 to go with 239 strikeouts. The Eagles have yet to give up a run this postseason and will look to carry that through the first round on Monday.

They’ll take on District 4 runner-up Muncy, which means fans should be in for a pitcher’s duel. Albright will likely face off with Muncy pitcher — and St. Bonaventure commit — Nolah Moyer, who has been dominant in the circle for her team this season.

Bellefonte baseball

Bellefonte is the other defending state champion in this year’s state playoffs from Centre County. The Raiders, like the Eagles, have only lost two games this season and mostly dominated in 2024. Their only losses are to Clearfield — a team they later beat twice to avenge the defeat — and cross-town rival Bald Eagle. Duke commit Trevor Johnson has torn the cover off the ball at the plate for the team, batting .604 with an absurd .766 on-base percentage. He’s one of eight Raiders to be hitting over .400 this season.

They’ll play Indiana from the WPIAL in the first round on Monday. Texas Tech commit Greg Minnick leads the way for Indiana as its ace with an ERA under two this season.