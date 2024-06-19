Centre-back Willis signs new Northampton contract

Jordan Willis made his Northampton debut in a 2-1 defeat at Bolton Wanderers [Getty Images]

Northampton Town defender Jordan Willis has agreed a new two-year contract.

The 29-year-old centre-back joined the Cobblers as a free agent in October and made 28 appearances last season.

He began his career at Coventry City, playing almost 180 league games for the Sky Blues, before moving on to Sunderland and Wycombe.

"His calmness, his presence and his experience were all important factors for us last season," said Northampton boss Jon Brady.

"He is an excellent professional with a good pedigree and is a good age for a centre-back."

Northampton finished 14th in League One last season with 60 points.