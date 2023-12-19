Central's Stewart signs with College of Central Florida softball

Dec. 19—THOMASVILLE — Sarah Stewart, a seven year vet of the Thomas County Central softball team, has signed on to continue her softball career with the College of Central Florida.

Stewart had a remarkable senior season with the Yellow Jackets. Not only did she knock in 36 RBIs and eight home runs, but she did it while batting .538. She also recorded an on base percentage of .617 and a fielding percentage of .617, establishing herself as a truly consistent hitter and fielder.

After a stellar end to her high school career, Stewart was named Region player of the Year and was selected as part of the All-State All-Star team.

"Sarah has been in the program for 7 years and we are all so proud of the young woman and player she has become," said Central head coach Robyn Trammell. "Sarah has contributed so much to the success of the Thomas County Central softball program through her achievements on and off the field. There is no doubt that Sarah will continue to be successful at the next level and be a positive and impactful player for the College of Central Florida softball team."

Stewart is now continuing her softball journey at the collegiate level with the College of Central Florida where she will wear the red, white and blue as a Patriot. The Patriots went an impressive 46-18 last season and took home the Mid-Florida Conference championship and the FCSAA Region eight South Atlantic District Championship.