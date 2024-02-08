Central's Reddick flips to UCF

Feb. 8—THOMASVILLE — On the eve before National Signing Day when ten of his senior teammates would make their football futures official, Thomas County Central junior Dee Reddick made headlines as he announced his surprising flip. Reddick has de-committed from Auburn and is now committed to UCF.w

For many, the flip was a shock. UCF has recently joined the Big 12, but holds no where near the cachet that Auburn has being an SEC program and having recently hired Hugh Freeze, which puts them on an upward trajectory. However, when you look at UCF's recent coaching moves, it makes sense.

UCF's head coach is Gus Malzahn, who has significant ties to Auburn. Malzahn served as Auburn's head football coach for six years and led the Tigers to an SEC championship and national championship appearance in 2013.

Malzahn recently made a splash in the coaching world, hiring away Auburn's director of player personnel and excellent recruiter Trovon Reed. It is believed that Reed had a lot to do with Reddick's flip.

"That's kind of one of the reasons Gus had hired him was they wanted to bring in some really good top recruiters and I think that was one of the pieces that kind of fell into place," said Matt Murschel of the Orlando Sentinel.

Malzahn and his staff did take a trip to Thomas County Central to meet with Reddick. Reddick felt a connection with the Knights, later attending a recruiting weekend. He made the flip soon after.

"A connection was made by coach Malzahn and his staff when they came here," said Central head coach Justin Rogers. "And, obviously, a further and deeper connection when he went on his trip."

Getting Reddick to flip is a big win for the UCF program. According to Murschel, Malzahn and UCF have put a real emphasis on recruiting, posting their best ever recruiting class in 2024, which ranked in the top 35 in the nation. The recruitment has not involved a lot of flipping, however. Most of their recruits are all in on UCF. Reddick is just the second recruit that the Knights staff has been able to flip from an SEC schools. The other flip was four-star safety Jaylen Heyward out of Rockledge, Florida who was committed to Georgia as part of the 2024 class.

"This was a big move for them. You think about the ties that Gus (Malzahn) has with Auburn, the fact that this was another SEC school and that's big for them," Murschel said. "I think they feel like if they can get these types of players that's going to help them along the way, especially coming off a 6-7 year, which they think is a disappointment."

Despite the disappointing season, UCF is on an upward trajectory. Malzahn and his staff have posted top recruiting classes and have lured transfers from big time programs like Ole Miss and Florida State. Compile that with the fact that the Knights are moving to the Big 12 and UCF could become a program to watch very soon.

As for Reddick, he is only a junior and he still has an entire year of high school football left and plenty of time before he signs his papers. Odds are that his main focus is putting another state championship ring on his finger. However, the commit is still important. Reddick is one of four commits for UCF in the 2025 class and he is the highest ranked four-star currently listed in that class. It is quite possible, if not likely, that landing a player like Reddick will draw other top talents to UCF, making the Knights a hot spot for college football greatness.