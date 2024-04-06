Central's Pedersen is a vocal leader on the Indians' defense

Apr. 5—CHEYENNE — Cheyenne Central senior Brock Pedersen takes a great deal of pride in being one his team's vocal leaders.

That pride is shown in the way he plays on the field for the Indians as the team's center-back. But it is also shown in the headband he has worn during games to keep his long, blond hair out of his face for the past two years.

The headband says, "Lions, not Sheep."

"It means to be a leader and not a follower," Pedersen said. "For me, No. 1, I have long hair, so I need headbands, but No. 2, it's a good way for me to know that I need to be a leader out there and it reminds me that without a leader, there is no team.

"That headband is a big reason why I play so hard out there."

So far, Pedersen's skill and leadership have helped the top-ranked Indians get off to yet another fast start after finishing last season as Class 4A's state runner-up. Pedersen's leadership, as well as his stout play on the defensive end, have helped get the Indians off to a 4-0 start heading into tonight's matchup with Campbell County.

It's a role Pedersen has always been comfortable in.

"I've always known myself as a leader," Pedersen said. "I'm the senior class president, so I take a lot of pride in that. I take pride in that, and I don't just lead in front of everybody, I bring everybody up around me."

Pedersen has been playing on the defensive line for the Indians ever since his freshman season. But after his sophomore year, he transitioned to the center-back position, primarily to take advantage of his physicality.

"I'm not really the fastest kid, but I am very physical," Pedersen said. "That's why they moved me to the middle. The center-back is the leader of the defense, as well, so that's probably why I went back there."

Cheyenne Central boys soccer coach Dirk Dijkstal has referred to Pedersen as the "captain" of the team's defensive end due to his skill, poise and leadership throughout his time in an Indians' uniform.

That sentiment was on display during March 23's road game against reigning state champion Thunder Basin, where Pedersen's efforts in the back end helped hold the Bolts to just one shot on goal.

The effort also perfectly encapsulated the player Pedersen has been for the Indians over the last four years, according to Dijkstal.

"He just has a fire to him," the coach said. "Teams that have players like that — it's just so enjoyable. I don't need to be a motivational speaker, he speaks for himself and he motivates everyone on the team.

"...He has a different element. Some of that is mental, and he is probably one of the more mentally tough kids that I have seen come through the program."

Defensive players, particularly in soccer, often get very little credit for what they do, and any little mistake gets scrutinized. Pedersen's position forces him into this category, but he feels next to no pressure with the microscope on him.

The credit for allowing him to block that out goes to his teammates.

"I've got a great backline, and they are all great kids," he said. "We take pride in what we do back there, and it's actually something we look forward to."

Pedersen was an all-conference selection last season. While he takes a great deal of pride in his defense, he started off playing soccer as a forward before deciding to switch to the defensive end at the age of 12.

"I would rather play defense than offense," Pedersen said with a grin.

Pedersen's impact has been felt almost instantly this season, and he has played a critical part in helping Central become one of the top defensive teams in the state.

The Indians enter tonight's matchup with the Camels as the only team in 4A that has not allowed a goal. They have also allowed just six shots to make it onto the frame. Both numbers are top-three or better in the state.

That effort on the defensive end comes from the chemistry on the team, according to Pedersen.

"We also work on formation and are always moving around," the senior said. "We watch film and are always aware of every team we play. Another reason we have been (so good on the defensive end) is Nate Brenchley always comes back, who is our six.

"It's a whole team effort."

Matt Atencio covers Laramie County prep sports for WyoSports. He can be reached at matencio@wyosports.net. Follow him on X at @MattAtencio5.