Central's Pan Am Games champion: Pelham's Jackie Dehney gaining stature on a national stage

Jun. 20—It wasn't quite the Olympics, but it may have been the next best thing for Central Catholic sophomore Jackie Dehney.

A week ago Friday, Dehney captured the gold medal in the 53-kilogram women's freestyle at the Pan American Cadet wrestling championships in Oaxtepec, Mexico — in impressive fashion.

Leading 6-4, she pinned Jeliisa Hernandez Gomez in the semifinal round and then, in the finals, pinned Ashly Eboy Escobar of Guatemala in just 37 seconds.

Winning the gold was great in itself, but the aftermath made the accomplishment even better.

"I got a cool medal on the podium and they played the national anthem just like they do in the Olympics," said Dehney, a Pelham, N.H., resident. "It was great. And then I ran around the mat waving the American flag."

Dehney qualified for the Pan Am Games May 7 when she finished second in her weight class at the World Team Trials in Irving, Texas, to qualify for the national team.

That allowed her to train at the Colorado Springs training center from June 2-8 prior to heading to Mexico.

"That was a great experience," said Dehney. "We got to watch the senior girls training for the Olympics."

Wrestling in the Olympics, as well as wrestling in college, are Dehney's ultimate goals, but she'll turn her attention now to helping Central's boys capture the Division 2 North sectional and state team title, something it's heavily favored to do.

Because of her national competitions, Dehney has only wrestled four matches for the Raiders this spring, winning all of them easily after compiling an impressive 29-14 record last year battling boys as a 120-pound freshman.

To enhance her stature and national qualifications, Dehney is wrestling in the 113-pound class this year, which only makes her tougher according to Central coach Jamie Durkin.

"She's a better wrestler this year," said Durkin. "She works so hard, and she's got the strength. It makes her tougher to beat.

"You see how serious she is about wrestling by how she approaches her diet. It's chicken and vegetables. She's methodical and deliberate in everything she does."

For her part, Dehney — who works out four times a week with the Doughboy Wrestling Club — says she's stronger and more fit this year and ready for anything. And she approaches every match, including the ones in Mexico "confident that I'm going to win."

Following the high school season, Dehney will be setting her sights on the freestyle nationals in Fargo, N.D., next month, with other tournaments on her radar as well. There's always something.

"I work out 12 months a year — I never take time off," said Dehney.

As she showed in Mexico, it's paying off.