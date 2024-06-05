Central's Lauren Reardon, Red River's Taylor Hodny receive North Dakota all-state soccer honors

Jun. 4—GRAND FORKS — Grand Forks Central junior Lauren Reardon and Grand Forks Red River eighth-grader Taylor Hodny were selected to the North Dakota all-state girls soccer team, which was released Tuesday by the North Dakota High School Coaches Association.

Both players were selected to the second team. It was the first all-state honor for both players.

Central's last all-state girls soccer selection was Hannah Hynek in 2021. Red River's last all-state girls soccer selection was Mari Rustebakke in 2016.

Red River finished fourth at the North Dakota state tournament, defeating Jamestown in a shootout in the quarterfinals. The Roughriders won a state quarterfinal for the first time since 2005.

Red River coach Jason Heydt was named the state's coach of the year.

Reardon ended the season with two goals and one assist as a center defensive midfielder.

Hodny, who scored a goal at the state tournament, ended the year with 11 goals and four assists. Hodny also scored in the shootout against Jamestown, ending the year 3-for-3 on shootout kicks.