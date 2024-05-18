Central's Ethan Thomas wins all three throwing events at EDC meet

May 17—FARGO — Grand Forks Central's Ethan Thomas pulled off a hat trick at the Eastern Dakota Conference meet Friday, a feat Grand Forks veteran track and field coaches think hasn't happened in decades.

Thomas, who's signed to compete at UND next season, won the shot put, discus and javelin at the region meet. After the meet, he was named the EDC Senior Athlete of the Year.

"It was really great to get senior athlete with all of his teammates there," Central coach Sean Allan said.

Thomas started slow in the discus, scratching on his first two throws and needing a safe result on his third throw to reach the finals.

"In the finals, he really started to throw well," Allan said. "We liked to see him compete and not panic when he needed to make the finals. I think that got the ball rolling on the day. He didn't PR in anything so knowing Ethan that's something he wants to rectify, but he had good throws in warm-ups, so we know it's there. We want to get the right throw in the right moment. One way or another, it's a rare accomplishment."

Fargo Davies won the team title in one of the tightest races in recent years. Davies scored 125 points to edge Fargo South by a single point. West Fargo Sheyenne finished third at 113.5 points, just a half point ahead of fourth-place Grand Forks Red River. Central ended in sixth.

Grand Forks went 1-2 in the 800 with Red River's Micah Larsen-Schmidt winning the event and Central's Curtis Sande finishing second

Larsen-Schmidt was one of two individual champions for the Red River boys. Joe Quinn won the 3,200, as well. In the mile, Red River finished second (Quinn), third (Elijah Dafoe) and fifth (Larsen-Schmidt). Red River ended with five in the Top 8 in the mile.

"We started slow but closed strong," Red River coach Jeff Bakke said. "We ended with solid two-mile, 800, triple jump and javelin results, so when those came in we got back in the (team race) conversation."

In the girls race, Fargo Davies won the meet while Red River finished fourth and Central was 11th.

Jocelyn Schiller, who won the 800, won East Region Senior Athlete of the Year. In the 800, Red River also received a second-place finish from Morgan Hartze.

The Roughriders' girls team also receieved two individual titles in the field events with Ella Weippert winning the javelin with a toss of 131 feet, 1 inch. Sophie Brakke won the triple jump with a leap of 38 feet.