Centralia's singles dominate in sweep of Black Hills

Apr. 30—The Centralia girls tennis team swept Black Hills on Tuesday, taking all six matches in straight sets.

Across the three singles matches, the Tigers dropped just six sets combined. Maya Lackie won the top singles match 6-1, 6-0, Esther Hopkins won 6-2, 6-1, and Eliyah Rooklidge came away with a 6-2, 6-0 win.

The top two doubles matches were much closer, as Sophia Wiley and Aydan Butler won the top doubles matchup 7-5, 6-4, and Brook Frakes and Neela Haywood needed a tiebreaker to earn the first set in a 7-6 (11-9), 6-2 win.

Suki Bringman and Saryn Pelesky rounded out the sweep by winning 6-0, 6-0.

Both the Tigers and Wolves will wrap up their regular season on Wednesday. The Tigers will welcome W.F. West, while the Wolves will head across town to face Tumwater.