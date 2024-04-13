Centralia slugs way to non-league triumph over Shelton

Apr. 12—Box Score

At Fort Borst Park

TIGERS 20, HIGHCLIMBERS 5 (5 inn.)

Shelton 302 00 — 5

Centralia 973 1X — 20

CEN Pitching — Wakefield 2.2 IP, 2 H, 5 R (1 ER), 2 BB, 5 SO; Smith 2.1 IP, 1 H, 0 ER, 2 BB, 3 SO. Highlights — Schofield 2-3, HR, 4 RBI, 3 R; Wasson 3-4, HR, 4 RBI, 3 R; Sprague 3-4, 2 2B, 4 RBI, 3 R

Fueled by six extra base hits — three of them that left the park — the Tigers put on an offensive clinic on Friday night in a 20-5, five-inning victory over Shelton in a non-league contest at Fort Borst Park.

Nine runs in the bottom of the first and seven more in the second turned at one point a 3-0 deficit for Centralia (5-4) into a 13-run advantage. It piled on with three more in the third and one run in the fourth that was more than enough to win via run-rule.

The Tigers slugged out 16 hits with Grace Schofield and Lauren Wasson each launching a home run, driving in four runs and scoring three times. Makayla Chavez also went deep and Brooklyn Sprague roped a pair of doubles and registered four RBIs.

Hollynn Wakefield struck out five in the circle to earn the win for Centralia, who will host Tumwater in an Evergreen Conference tussle on Monday at home.