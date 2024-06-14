Centralia School Board recognizes achievements of high school golf, middle school track athletes

Jun. 13—The Centralia 2A Girls Golf Academic State Champions and record-breaking Centralia Middle School track athletes were recognized at a Centralia School Board meeting on Wednesday, June 12, for their achievements this season.

The 2A Centralia girls golf team members recognized Wednesday for having the highest GPAs among high school golf athletes in the state included Emily Wilkerson, Lillian Ferch, Tess McMurry, Corin Meek, Emma Fitzgerald Melissa Baine and Lyla Aumiller. They were the WIAA's Academic State Champions.

"They worked really hard. They're amazingly busy," Centralia Golf Coach Hal Gronseth said of the athletes, adding, "It's really fun to have kids who do really well in school. I don't have to check to see if they're academically eligible."

Four Centralia Middle School athletes were recognized for achieving a time of 2:11.50 in the seventh grade girls 800 medley: Zoie Farda, Skyla Tompkins, Kaliaunna Little and Lillian Gruginski.

Four additional Centralia Middle School athletes were recognized for setting benchmarks in the longest javelin throws. Those students were Sawyer Donahue with 102-7, Ava Horst with 85-9, Travis Boone with 86-9 and Ammarise Little with 54-3.5.